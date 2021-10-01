Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 46,008 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,008 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Revolve Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $6,772,103.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $2,629,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,504,553 shares of company stock worth $97,002,764. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

