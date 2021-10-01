Capital One Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.17.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in APA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in APA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

