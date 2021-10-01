Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.79. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $24.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $25.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $23.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

COF stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.54. 2,695,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

