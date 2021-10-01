Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $246.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

