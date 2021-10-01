Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Capstar Financial worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $6,206,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CSTR opened at $21.24 on Friday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $470.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

