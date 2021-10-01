Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSTR. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $470.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $162,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.