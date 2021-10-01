Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,660. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

