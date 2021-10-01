CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

