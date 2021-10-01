Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. 749,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,725,191. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

