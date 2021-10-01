Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 2,439.3% in September

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 2,439.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRRFY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

