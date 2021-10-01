Carry (CRE) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Carry has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $80.87 million and approximately $17.23 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00102404 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00022724 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

