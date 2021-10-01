Cartesi Reaches Market Cap of $253.35 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Cartesi has a market cap of $253.35 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00065084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00101657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00134766 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,533.52 or 1.00243405 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.49 or 0.06787476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.