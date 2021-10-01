CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCCS. Evercore ISI began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CCCS stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

