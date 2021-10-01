Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Shares of CE stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.32. 472,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,663. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $103.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

