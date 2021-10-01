Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.31 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $86.31 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00200755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011605 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 85,715,350 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

