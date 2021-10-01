Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.07.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.20 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,197 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,316,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.