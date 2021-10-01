Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Reduced by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

