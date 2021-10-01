Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $14.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
