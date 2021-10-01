Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $14.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $113,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

