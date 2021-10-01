Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.13.

CPYYY opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

