Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. 3,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,615,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 27.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,871,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

