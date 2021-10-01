Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73. 3,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,615,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 27.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,477,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,871,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
