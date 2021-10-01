CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Head-To-Head Review

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CEVA alerts:

This table compares CEVA and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -3.14% 0.24% 0.20% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CEVA and Integral Ad Science’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $100.33 million 9.76 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,267.00 Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CEVA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CEVA and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88

CEVA currently has a consensus target price of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.83%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.15%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Summary

CEVA beats Integral Ad Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.