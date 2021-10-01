CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

GIB stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CGI has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CGI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CGI by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

