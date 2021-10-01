Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post sales of $351.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $375.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.20 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $273.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.65.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

GTLS traded up $7.99 on Friday, reaching $199.10. 7,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.05. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

