Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the August 31st total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 268.0 days.

Shares of Charter Hall Group stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $12.20. 151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

