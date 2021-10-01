Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Chegg by 564.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chegg by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,090,000 after buying an additional 54,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chegg by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Chegg by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg has a 52 week low of $64.80 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

