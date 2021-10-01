Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.82. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $168.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,019,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021.

