Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 6.5% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.78. 67,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,252,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $581.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

