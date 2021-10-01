China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Trading Up 2.9%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 55,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

