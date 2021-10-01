China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 173.4% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CXDC stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. China XD Plastics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Get China XD Plastics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in China XD Plastics by 46,813.0% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 458,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 457,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China XD Plastics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in China XD Plastics by 623.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China XD Plastics Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in China. It offers special engineering plastic, biodegradable plastic, general plastic, engineering plastic products. Its products are used in the production of exterior and interior trim and functional components of automobiles.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for China XD Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China XD Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.