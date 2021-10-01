Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $51,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,434,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,817.52 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,884.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,606.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,849.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

