Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,200.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,849.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,817.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,884.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,606.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

