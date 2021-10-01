Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Sells $244,683.04 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Simone Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17.

Shares of CHH opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.11.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.