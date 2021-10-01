Christopher W. Astley Sells 7,500 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GLT opened at $14.10 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

