CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 304,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,552,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 209,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $101.26 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.