CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,396 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in BHP Group by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP opened at $53.52 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.