CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,230 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 814,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 111,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

ING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.