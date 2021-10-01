CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,949 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 200,791 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 109,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,479,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 533,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $60.88 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

