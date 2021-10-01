CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,874 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.36 and its 200 day moving average is $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

