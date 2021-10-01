CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 6,566 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 40.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

