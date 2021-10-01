Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after buying an additional 2,855,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after buying an additional 1,442,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,951,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after buying an additional 449,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of G stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.