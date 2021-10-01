Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

