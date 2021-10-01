Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 60.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.