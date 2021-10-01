Citigroup Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bionano Genomics worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNGO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Bionano Genomics stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.