Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,257 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 316,420 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,126,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prothena alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Prothena stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.09, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,645. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.