Citigroup Inc. Purchases 20,816 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 112.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Independent Bank worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

