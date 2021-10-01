Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,349,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $187.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.85 and a 12 month high of $206.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Bank of America upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.