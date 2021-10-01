Citigroup Lowers Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Neutral

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,100.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $986.53.

Shares of ISRG opened at $994.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $653.00 and a 1 year high of $1,087.01. The company has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,025.89 and a 200-day moving average of $905.95.

Intuitive Surgical shares are going to split on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total value of $8,204,895.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,212 shares in the company, valued at $43,524,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

