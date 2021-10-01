City Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

City has increased its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. City has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect City to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $77.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. City has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in City stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of City worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

