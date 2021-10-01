City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.46

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 3479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

CIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

