Claire Whittet Acquires 1,500 Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Stock

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Claire Whittet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, for a total transaction of £52,815 ($69,003.14).

Shares of BHMG opened at GBX 3,550 ($46.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £947.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.58. BH Macro Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,535.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,405.74.

About BH Macro

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

