Claire Whittet Acquires 1,500 Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Stock

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider Claire Whittet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($46.00) per share, for a total transaction of £52,815 ($69,003.14).
Shares of BHMG opened at GBX 3,550 ($46.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £947.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.58. BH Macro Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,535.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,405.74.
About BH Macro
